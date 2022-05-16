Braves vs. Brewers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Atlanta will start Ian Anderson (3-1, 4.20 ERA) while Milwaukee will send Freddy Peralta (2-1, 4.40 ERA) to the mound.

The Braves (16-19) took two of three the last time these teams met 10 days ago. Atlanta is coming off a series loss against the San Diego Padres. They lost the final game of the series in extra innings on Sunday and now start a six-game road trip. Anderson is going to be making his seventh start of the season. In his last outing, he pitched 5.1 innings and gave up seven hits with three earned runs while striking out four.

The Brewers (22-13) rebounded from a shocking series loss to the Cincinnati Reds with a solid series win against the Miami Marlins. In the final game of the series, Kolten Wong clobbered a home run and the Brew Crew won 7-3. Peralta will also be taking the mound for the seventh time this season. He pitched 5.2 innings and gave up four hits and one earned run while striking out eight in his last start.

Braves vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Ian Anderson vs. Freddy Peralta

First pitch: 7:40 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Moneyline odds: Atlanta +115, Milwaukee -135

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Milwaukee -135

There have been times that Anderson has looked really good this season, but he hasn’t been consistent. The same can be said for the Braves lineup. Milwaukee has had the better pitching staff and has one of the best closers in the game in Josh Hader. If the Atlanta lineup starts this one slow and Anderson makes some mistake pitches, The Brew Crew will take the win.

Player prop pick: TBD

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.