White Sox vs. Royals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals square off on Monday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Kauffman Stadium in Chicago, Illinois and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The White Sox pitcher is TBA, and Brad Keller will start for the Royals.

Chicago (16-17) lost three of their last four games heading into Monday night, and they’re not off to as good of a start as many thought they’d be at early in 2022. [White Sox starting pitcher sentence]. Chicago’s biggest issue has been at the plate where the rank near the bottom at plenty of the major statistical categories, though Tim Anderson and Luis Robert are both hitting with an above .300 batting average.

Kansas City (12-20) won two of three games over the Colorado Rockies over the weekend, and they are tied with the Detroit Tigers for the fewest wins in the American League. Keller will go into this game with a 1-3 record despite a 2.70 ERA over six starts. The Royals also do not have a very good lineup to this point of the season, and Andrew Benintendi has been one of the few bright spots with a .316 batting average.

White Sox vs. Royals

Pitchers: TBA vs. Brad Keller

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: TBD

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: TBD

Player prop pick: TBD

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.