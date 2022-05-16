Angels vs. Rangers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers square off on Monday with first pitch set for 8:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Los Angeles will send Thor to the mound as Noah Syndergaard is 3-1 with a 2.45 ERA. The Rangers will counter with Jon Gray (0-1, 5.51 ERA).

The Angels (24-13) took three of four from the Oakland Athletics over the weekend and have won six of their last eight games. Their starters are putting out solid outings, and their lineup is giving them run support. Syndergaard takes the mound for the sixth time this season. In his last outing, he struggled with control but still pitched 5.1 innings giving up seven hits for only one earned run while striking out seven.

The Rangers (14-19) avoided a sweep by the Boston Red Sox and picked up the 7-1 win on Sunday. Despite the amount of money they spent to shore up their middle infield, it hasn’t begun to pay dividends yet in the early part of the season. Gray pitched 4.1 innings in his last outing and gave up two hits and three walks while striking out four.

Angels vs. Rangers

Pitchers: Noah Syndergaard vs. Jon Gray

First pitch: 8:05 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports SoCal

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Los Angeles -135, Texas +115

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Los Angeles -135

The way the Angels are playing, the Rangers should want no part of this three-game series. The Angels are sending Syndergaard to the mound, and he is primed for a big outing. If he gets the run support like the Los Angeles lineup has been providing, this will be a win for the Halos.

Player prop pick: TBD

