Pirates vs. Cubs: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Pittsburgh sends Dillon Peters (3-1, 1.83) to the mound, while Chicago will counter with Wade Miley (0-0, 9.00 ERA).

The Pirates (15-19) became the sixth team in history to get no-hit and win a baseball game on Sunday. Pittsburgh finds itself coming off a series win against the Los Angeles Dodgers and a series tie with the Cincinnati Reds. The season-long outlook doesn’t look great for this team, but there are moments inspiring hope for the future. The left-handed Peters is making his 11th appearance of the season and usually comes out of the pen. He does have three starts this season but likely won’t have a lengthy outing.

The Cubs (13-20) were able to pull out a series win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday after Frank Schwindel put them ahead with a broken-bat single in the ninth. Chicago has now won back-to-back series after losing five games in a row to start the month. Miley last got the start on May 10, and he has got to be hoping for a better outing this time around. He only pitched three innings and gave up five hits and three earned runs while walking five and striking out only one.

Pirates vs. Cubs

Pitchers: Dillon Peters vs. Wade Miley

First pitch: 7:40 p.m. ET

Pirates local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Cubs -150, Pirates +130

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Pirates +130

Peters has been effective as the opener for the Pirates this season as he comes in with 10 appearances and three starts, never going more than 3.0 innings. Still, I’ll side with him starting the game off strong and relying on the Pittsburgh bullpen at this price especially as Miley gets settled in for his second start of 2022.

Player prop pick: TBA

