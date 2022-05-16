Cardinals vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Mets square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens, New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. St. Louis will start Miles Mikolas (3-1, 1.49 ERA), while the Mets will counter with Trevor Williams (0-2, 5.73 ERA).

The Cardinals (18-15) sit just 2.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in what has become a two-horse race in the NL Central. The team hasn’t had any stretch of the season that’s been overwhelmingly dominant, but they’ve just been consistently good all year, They come into this one having won five of their last 10 games, but they have won two straight. Mikolas has probably been the Cards best pitcher this season, having allowed just seven earned runs in over 42 innings pitched. He tends to work long into his games too, having thrown over five innings in each of his last four starts.

The Mets (23-13) started off the season on fire and ran out to first place in the NL East. They’re still sitting atop the division right now by 5.5 games, but the team has come back down to Earth just a bit recently. They’ve won five of their last 10 games and come off a series loss in Seattle over the weekend. Williams is typically a bullpen guy, but he’s making his second start of the season today. Overall on the year he’s tossed 11 innings and given up seven earned runs. In his lone start in a loss to the Diamondbacks, he tossed just 2.0 frames, allowed four earned runs and struck out no hitters. It’s safe to say he’ll have a short leash today.

Cardinals vs. Mets

Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Trevor Williams

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: St. Louis +100, New York -120

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: St. Louis +100

Despite the fact that the Mets have the overall much better body of work this season, New York’s hot streak has tapered off a bit while St. Louis has been steady all year long. Mikolas is also on a roll right now while Williams is making a spot start, which he struggled mightily doing earlier in the season

Player prop pick: Tomas Nido U0.5 hits (+105)

Nido will likely be the Mets primary catcher moving forward with James McCann out a while with a broken wrist. He has not hit the ball as well against right-handers than he has against left-handers this season, though the sample size against lefties is limited. Take Nido to go hitless with plus odds on Monday night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.