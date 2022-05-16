Astros vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Houston will hand the ball to Jake Odorizzi while the Sox will give Garrett Whitlock some time on the bump.

Boston has not found a ton of success this season and currently sit in last place in the AL East. But they seem like they might be turning it around a bit. They’ve won three of their last five games after winning just 10 in the entire season before that. Their offense has come alive a bit, scoring an average of 6.2 runs over their last five, they were scoring just two per night in the previous five. Whitlock is throwing the ball well, though he has limited experience. Monday will mark just his fifth MLB start and he’s only gone into the fifth inning once, so don’t expect a long night from him. He’s been solid though, giving up just six earned runs in nearly 25 innings pitched this season while striking out 34.

The Astros are cruising along, sitting at the top of the AL West and have won nine of their last 10 contests and 16 of their last 20. Granted, they’ve been playing teams that have been struggling this season over that span, but that’s the exact kind of opponent they’re taking on tonight too. Odorizzi has been good this year too, earning wins in his last three appearances and allowing just one earned one over his last 17.2 innings pitched.

Astros vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Jake Odorizzi vs. Garrett Whitlock

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -130, Astros +110

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Astros +110

Despite being the hottest team in baseball taking on one of the worst teams in the league, the Astros are still an underdog on the moneyline. Yes, Whitlock is good, but it’s not like Odorizzi has been struggling recently. In fact, Houston’s pitcher might be pitching better in recent games than Whitlock is.

Player prop pick: Jackie Bradley Jr. O0.5 hits (-135)

The Red Sox outfielder has started to figure things out at the plate after a rough start to the season, and he should pick up a hit on Monday night. Bradley has a better batting average going up against right-handed pitchers, and he has a .361 batting average in home games this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.