Giants vs. Rockies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies square off on Monday with first pitch set for 8:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Giants will start with Alex Wood on the mound, and Antonio Senzatela will throw for the Rockies.

San Francisco (20-14) lost two of three games against the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend as they rank third in a highly competitive National League West. Wood will go into start No. 7 with a 3.60 ERA this season. The Giants have a great offense to this point of the season and nobody is putting up monster numbers individually, but they’re hitting well as a team.

Colorado (17-17) lost six of their last seven games including getting swept by San Francisco last week. Senzatela has a 4.88 ERA going into his seventh outing of the season, and he was roughed up by the Giants in his last start, giving up 5 runs on 7 hits over 3.2 innings of work in a 9-2 loss. The Rockies have the best batting average in baseball, and their offense is led by CJ Cron, who has a .305 batting average with 9 home runs.

Giants vs. Rockies

Pitchers: Alex Wood vs. Antonio Senzatela

First pitch: 8:40 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports BayArea

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Giants -150, Rockies +130

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Giants -150

San Francisco will be worth the price you need to take them on the moneyline especially with how well their offense was able to knock Senzatela around in their most recent meeting. The Giants will have the pitching edge in this spot in a game that features two of the top offenses in baseball, so we’ll side with the road favorites.

Player prop pick: Antonio Senzatela U2.5 strikeouts (+100)

The Giants do a good job at creating contact, and striking out batters at a high rate is not Senzatela’s strong suit with just 1 strikeout in each of his previous three starts. In six outings this season, he struck out more than 2 batters just once. Look for the strikeout numbers to remain low for him on Monday night.

