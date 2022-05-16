Twins vs. A’s: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Oakland Athletics and Minnesota Twins square off on Monday with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Chris Archer will be on the bump for the Twins while the home team will be handing the ball to Zach Logue.

The A’s aren’t playing particularly well early on this season, sitting in the basement of the AL West. The team is clearly in a rebuilding phase which is going to make for some lean times in the Bay. Still, they’ve won five of their last 10 games, which is encouraging. But they did score just five runs in their last four games in a series loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Louge is making his third start of the season, with one of them coming against the Twins. He tossed five innings and allowed two earned runs in a loss a little bit over a week ago.

Archer is a known commodity and has been fine this year, though nowhere near to his old form. He hasn’t faced the A’s as a starter since 2018, but this season he’s given up 11 earned runs in just over 22 innings tossed. He doesn’t make it very deep in any games, never making it out of the fifth inning with his longest outing at just 4.1 frames. Fortunately for him, the Minnesota offense is much better than the A’s

Twins vs. A’s

Pitchers: Chris Archer vs. Zach Louge

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

A’s local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Twins -135, A’s +115

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Twins -135

The A’s offense is reeling right now, with a paltry performance over the weekend. That will more than likely lead into today. Even if the offense does get going a bit, the Twins lineup has enough firepower in it to overcome a rookie pitcher making his second start against a team in the last two weeks.

Player prop pick: Byron Buxton over 0.5 home runs (+300)

Even though Louge has only faced off against the Twins once in his career, Buxton seems to have his number. The outfielder reached base every single time during his three at-bats against the rookie. He had two walks and the one pitch he got to hit, he hammered it over the fence. It’s not wild to think it’ll happen again on Monday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.