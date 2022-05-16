Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks square off on Monday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The D-Backs will have their ace Madison Bumgarner on the hill, while LA will give the ball to Tony Gonsolin.

The Diamondbacks are far exceeding expectations this season, but they’re still in a tough spot in the NL West having to deal with the Dodgers and Padres on such a regular basis. Still, they sit above .500 and have won six of their last 10 matchups heading into this one, though they did just drop two straight to the Cubs over the weekend. MadBum is tossing well this season, allowing just six earned runs in over 30 innings pitched while striking out 20 batters.

LA is probably the overall best team in baseball, but they’ve actually struggled over the last week or so. The team has a total of just 12 losses all season, but four of them have come in their last five games. They were scoring a lot of runs in that span but pitching just let them down here and there. They did get back on track yesterday to salvage a win from the series with the Philidelphia Phillies. Gonsolin hasn’t been a part of that rough patch, though. He’s coming into this with a 3-0 record and has allowed just four earned runs this season in 27 innings.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Bumgarner vs. Gonsolin

First pitch: 10:10 p.m.

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -235, Diamondbacks +190

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -235

The Dodgers were failed by their pitching more so than the offense in the last week or so during their four-game losing streak. Gonsolin has been dominant this season and should be lights-out again. With MadBum on the other side though it should still be a low-scoring contest.

Player prop pick: Tony Gonsolin over 4.5 strikeouts (-170)

Gonsolin has notched exactly five strikeouts in each of his last three appearances. Combine that with the fact that the Diamondbacks are one of the worst teams in the league when it comes to striking out, averaging 9.11 Ks per game and ranking 27th in MLB, then it’s only logical to hammer this prop.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.