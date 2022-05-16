Yankees vs. Orioles: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Luis Severino will throw for the Yankees, and the Orioles will begin with Kyle Bradish on the mound.

New York (25-9) won six of their last seven games and took two of three over the Chicago White Sox over the weekend. Severino has a 4.08 ERA heading into his seventh appearance of the season. The Yankees have a fantastic offense according to many of the major statistical categories, and they lead the league in home runs, led by Aaron Judge’s 12 homers.

Baltimore (14-21) was swept by the Detroit Tigers over the weekend, and that’s not a great sign considering Detroit still has the worst record in the American League. Bradish will make the fourth start of his MLB career and is coming off a fantastic start when he allowed 2 runs on 4 hits and zero walks with 11 strikeouts over 7 innings of work. The Orioles’ offense ranks 29th in runs per game and with Austin Hays out of the lineup, Trey Mancini leads the team with a .289 batting average.

Yankees vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Kyle Bradish

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -220, Orioles +180

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Orioles +180

This is strictly a value play because you’re not getting a whole lot by siding with the Yankees. If you had to make a moneyline wager, I’d go with the Orioles in this spot and roll the dice in siding with their young starter to come away with another quality outing especially with these odds.

Player prop pick: Kyle Bradish U4.5 strikeouts (-145)

You are going to need to pay a rather high price for this one, but there’s a good chance this number is a little inflated based on Bradish’s last start when he struck out 11 batters. The Yankees rank in the middle of the pack in terms of strikeouts per game, but they should get enough contact for the rookie’s strikeout total to fall short of 5 K’s on Monday night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.