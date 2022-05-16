Tigers vs. Rays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays square off on Monday with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Alex Faedo will throw for the Tigers, and Corey Kluber will get the ball for the Rays.

Detroit (12-23) has the worst record in the American League, but they’re coming off a three-game sweep over the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend. Faedo is a rookie making his third MLB start, and he allowed 4 runs on 12 hits and 3 walks with 8 strikeouts over 10 innings. The Tigers have one of the worst offenses in baseball no matter what stat you look at, and Miguel Cabrera is the team’s top hitter at age 39 and remains a real threat at the plate.

Tampa Bay (21-14) took two of three games against the Toronto Blue Jays and won three of their previous four games heading into Monday night. Kluber has a 4.55 ERA over six starts with the Rays, coming off his worst start of the season, giving up 8 runs on 11 hits with 2 strikeouts over 3 innings of work. Tampa Bay’s offense ranks in the middle of the pack offensively, led by Manuel Margot, who is currently hitting .348.

Tigers vs. Rays

Pitchers: Alex Faedo vs. Corey Kluber

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Rays -195, Tigers +165

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Rays -195

Tampa Bay has a sizeable advantage in the pitching department, and Kluber should be able to bounce back especially against such a poor offense like the Tigers. With an edge on the mound and at the plate, let’s go with the Rays even at a high price.

Player prop pick: TBD

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.