White Sox vs. Royals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Kauffman Stadium in Chicago, Illinois and will available to watch on ESPN+. Dylan Cease will throw for the White Sox, and the Royals will begin with Jonathan Heasley on the mound.

Chicago (17-17) won the first game of this series last night with a 5-3 victory in 10 innings with a two-run homer from Luis Robert. Cease will make his eighth start of the season and will enter with a 3.55 ERA, though he struggled his last time out, giving up six runs on six hits and two walks over 4.0 innings and struck out 11 batters. The White Sox lineup has been one of the worst in baseball this season, but Tim Anderson is raking with seven hits over the last four games.

Kansas City (12-21) has the fewest number of victories in the American League as they look to split the first two games of this series. Heasley made his season debut last week against the Texas Rangers and gave up one run on four hits and four walks over 3.1 innings of work. The Royals have also not been very good offensively, and Andrew Benintendi has a .314 batting average as one of the bright spots in the lineup.

White Sox vs. Royals

Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Jonathan Heasley

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Moneyline odds: White Sox -190, Royals +160

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Royals +160

Kansas City is worth the risk in this spot with the amount of payout you would get if the Royals pull of this victory. Heasley has been fine in four career starts, and he is capable of keeping Kansas City in it and with how poor both offenses have been in 2022, let’s go with the underdogs.

Player prop pick: Dylan Cease O6.5 strikeouts (-130)

The White Sox starter is striking batters out at an incredibly high rate this season. In his first seven starts, he threw at least eight strikeouts in six of them. Take the over even though Kansas City averages the third fewest strikeouts per game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.