Astros vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, and will be available to watch on TBS. José Urquidy gets the start on the mound for the Astros, while Nathan Eovaldi will start for the Red Sox.

After a bit of a slow start to the season, the Astros have won 13 of their last 15 games, putting them in sole possession of first place in the AL West. After losing Carlos Correa, some fans were worried about how the new shortstop would fill the role. Jeremy Peña is hitting .276 with six home runs and 20 runs batted in. Yordan Alvarez has been good at the plate as well. He’s hitting .250 with 11 home runs which puts him one homerun behind Aaron Judge for the most in the MLB. José Urquidy has been average for the Astros this season. He’s 2-2 with a 4.40 ERA so far this season.

The Red Sox have been extremely disappointing to say the least. They are 14-21 and just a half a game above the Orioles for last place in the AL East. Xander Bogaerts has been the Red Sox best hitter and this is a big year for him. He will hit free agency next offseason and could leave Boston. Rafael Devers has been great as well as he’s hitting .322 with six home runs and 19 runs batted in. While the ace for the Red Sox, Eovaldi hasn’t been their best pitcher statistically. He is 1-1 with a 3.15 ERA.

Astros vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: José Urquidy vs. Nathan Eovaldi

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -120, Astros +100

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Red Sox -120

Coming off the momentum from last nights come from behind win, I expect the Red Sox to get another win tonight. With Eovaldi on the mound, the Red Sox should get six or seven innings out of him. I think the bats will stay hot against Urquidy as well.

Player prop pick: Nathan Eovaldi over 17.5 outs recorded (-145)

With the Red Sox big struggles lately, this is an extremely important game/series for them. In a must win game, Eovaldi should lock in and give the Red Sox at least six quality innings. In three of his last four games, Eovaldi pitched 6+ innings.

