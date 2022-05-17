Twins vs. A’s: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Minnesota sends Dylan Bundy (3-2, 5.76 ERA) to the mound while Oakland will counter with James Kaprielian (0-2, 4.97 ERA).

The Twins (21-15) have won two games in a row including the first game in this series. Minnesota picked up the 3-1 win on Monday off the bat of Gary Sanchez who hit a 433 home run in the top of the sixth inning to seal the win. Bundy is coming off a start to forget and is in dire need of a rebound performance. He only pitched 3.2 innings and gave up 11 hits for nine earned runs.

The A’s (15-23) have lost three games in a row and four of their last five games. Their lineup has been ice cold and they haven’t been able to score more than one run per game in their losing streak. Oakland hopes that Kaprielian can help end their slide, but he hasn’t been off to the best start in 2022. He has given up at least one earned run in each of his three starts. Most recently, Kaprielian pitched five innings and gave up three hits with two earned runs.

Twins vs. A’s

Pitchers: Dylan Bundy vs. James Kaprielian

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Athletics local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Minnesota -120, Oakland +100

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Minnesota -120

It is hard to back Oakland at the moment. An article was released on Monday about how fans aren’t showing up to games and if fans can’t get behind their team, it is hard to bet on them. Bundy isn’t the best pitcher in the league, but he is serviceable and the Twins lineup has looked better as of late.

Player prop pick: Jorge Polanco over 0.5 hits (-220)

Polanco is 2-3 in his career against Kaprielian which is the best in the Twins lineup. He started the series with a 1-4 game in his team’s win and it included an RBI. Polanco is hitting .240 to start the season but leads Minnesota in at-bats.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.