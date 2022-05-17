Yankees vs. Orioles: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jameson Taillon gets the start on the mound for the Yankees, while Spenser Watkins will start for the Orioles.

While it’s not much of a surprise, the Yankees have been one of the best teams in baseball. At 26-9 they have the most wins and least amount of losses in all of baseball. Aaron Judge has been their best player. Judge is currently one of the AL MVP favorites as he’s hitting .296 with 12 home runs and 27 RBIs. On the mound, Jameson Taillon has gotten off to stellar start this season. In six games, he is 3-1 with a 2.94 ERA. In two games against the Orioles this season, Taillon has struggled a bit as he has yet to make it out of the 5th inning in two contests.

Heading into the season, everybody expected struggles out of the Orioles because that has been the normal for the past few seasons. Although their record isn’t good, they are starting to show their near end to the rebuild. They have a number of highly rated prospects who are MLB-ready that should be up soon. At the MLB level, their hitting has struggled, but Austin Hays has been extremely impressive. He’s hitting .291 with three homeruns and nine RBI’s this season. On the mound, Spenser Watkins has been decent. He is coming off his worst outing of the year where he allowed seven runs in 3.2 innings against the Cardinals.

Yankees vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Spenser Watkins

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -235, Orioles +190

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Yankees -235

This probably isn’t worth playing just because of how much juice it is, but the Yankees should win handily tonight. Taillon should cruise against a struggling Orioles lineup and the Yankees should score a bunch.

Player prop pick: Aaron Judge over 1.5 total bases (-125)

After a red-hot start, Judge is currently one of the AL MVP favorites. He’s hitting .296 with 12 home runs and 27 RBIs. Coming off a rest day on Monday, look for Judge to have a big night in Baltimore tonight. In an expected high scoring game, there’s a good chance Judge has 4+ total bases.

