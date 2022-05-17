Padres vs. Phillies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 6:45 PM ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Mike Clevinger gets the start on the mound for the Padres, while TBD will start for the Phillies.

Even without their star Fernando Tatis Jr., the Padres have gotten off to a great start. They’re currently 22-13 and will only get better once Tatis returns. Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer are in first and second place in average with Machado hitting .359 and Hosmer hitting .350. Machado has also hit seven homeruns with 23 RBI’s and six stolen bases. If he keeps it up, he’ll have a legit shot at NL MVP. Clevinger will be on the mound for the Padres and he hasn’t had the best start to the season. In both of his starts, Clevinger has given up 2+ runs and didn't get past the 5th inning in either.

The Phillies got off to a rough start to begin the season, but it seems they are starting to find their groove. They’re coming off a series win against the Dodgers which they were one out away from a sweep. Alec Bohm has surprised fans a bit as he’s hitting .315 with two homeruns and 15 RBI’s. They’ll need their big free agent signings to step up a bit if they want a shot at winning the National League East.

Padres vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Mike Clevinger vs. TBD

First pitch: 6:45 PM ET

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Phillies -115, Padres -105

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Padres -105

Coming off a major series, I expect the Phillies heads to be too high and the Padres to win this one pretty handily. While Clevinger has struggled to this point, I actually expect a big game out of him in this one. With the Phillies making a late decision on their starting pitcher, look for the Padres bats to get going early.

Player prop pick: Mike Clevinger over 4.5 Strikeouts (-155)

In both games he’s started this season, Clevinger was unable to get out of the 5th inning. Even with those struggles, he has struck out 10 hitters. Phillies hitters swing the bat well, but strikeouts are a big flaw for their lineup. Look for Clevinger to go five or more innings and strikeout more than five.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.