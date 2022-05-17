Reds vs. Guardians: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 6:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Connor Overton will start with the Reds, and the Guardians will go with Zach Plesac.

Cincinnati (9-26) continues to find ways to lose as they’re coming off a 1-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday despite not allowing a hit. Overton has been a bright spot for the Reds in three starts with a 1.59 ERA over 17 innings pitched. The Reds have not done well at the plate to this point of the season and could get catcher Tyler Stephenson back in the lineup as he’s been swinging a hot bat.

Cleveland (16-17) lost three of their last four games heading into Tuesday night’s matchup. Plesac will head into start No. 7 with a 4.68 ERA, and he’s allowed 17 runs over his previous three outings. The Guardians have a solid offense led by Jose Ramirez, who is leading the league with 33 RBIs in 2022.

Reds vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Connor Overton vs. Zach Plesac

First pitch: 6:10 p.m. ET

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Guardians -155, Reds +135

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Reds +135

Plesac got off to a strong start to the season over his first three outings, but teams are hitting him hard recently. Overton’s MLB experience is limited but with how well offenses are seeing the ball against Plesac, the Reds are worth a bet given the payout you’d get in return.

Player prop pick: Zach Plesac O3.5 strikeouts (-175)

You are going to need to pay a high price for this bet, but there’s a great chance Plesac surpasses this strikeout total. The Reds average the sixth most strikeouts per game and if he an get through 5.0 innings, there’s a good shot the over cashes in this spot.

