Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game 1: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 3:10 p.m. ET for Game 1 of a doubleheader. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Tyler Gilbert will throw for the Diamondbacks, and the Dodgers will start TBA.

Arizona (18-18) will enter Tuesday afternoon on a three-game losing streak. In two outings this season, Gilbert allowed two runs over 8.2 innings of work. The Diamondbacks have one of the worst offenses in the MLB as Daulton Varsho is the team’s leader in batting average among everyday players at .246 this season.

Los Angeles (22-12) won the first game of this series 5-4 last night and won consecutive matchups after a four-game losing streak. Offensively, the Dodgers rank No. 1 in on-base percentage and runs per game, led by Freddie Freeman, who is the team’s only hitter with a batting average over .300 in Year 1 with Los Angeles.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game 1

Pitchers: Tyler Gilbert vs. Ryan Pepiot

First pitch: 3:10 p.m. ET

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -195, Diamondbacks +165

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -195

You won’t find a ton of flaws with this Los Angeles team with one of the best group of pitchers in the league, and they will come in scoring the most runs per game offensively. Betting against this team is tough to advise even with this high of a price.

