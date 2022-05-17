Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game 2: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Tuesday in the second game of a doubleheader with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Arizona will start Merrill Kelly (3-1, 1.71 ERA) while Los Angeles will send Tyler Anderson (3-0, 4.00 ERA) to the mound.

The Diamondbacks (18-18) have lost three games in a row and four of their last five. They do get to send their best pitcher to the mound for this game, but this series rivals David and Goliath with what each team is working with. Kelly has faced Los Angeles once this season and pitched six innings giving up seven hits with three earned runs.

The Dodgers (22-12) sit atop the NL West and have won two games in a row after dropping the previous five. They won the first game of this series 5-4 off of a three-run fifth inning and a Chris Taylor two-run homer in the sixth inning. Anderson is hoping for a rebound performance on the mound. In his last start, he pitched six innings and gave up 10 hits and seven earned runs while striking out five.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Tyler Anderson

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Arizona +165, Los Angeles -195

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Los Angeles -195

The Dodgers are starting to warm up their bats and that spells bad news for the Diamondbacks. Even though Kelly has been good this season, Los Angeles still has the best lineup in baseball. If they can see a better performance from Anderson on the mound, the Dodgers will take this one.

Player prop pick: Max Muncy over 0.5 hits (-250)

Muncy is 9-21 against Kelly in his career with two doubles and a home run. He went 2-4 in the first game of this series. With the handedness matchup in his favor, Muncy will tally at least one hit.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.