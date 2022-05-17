Braves vs. Brewers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Tucker Davidson will start for the Braves, and the Brewer will begin with Adrian Houser on the hill.

Atlanta (16-20) lost three of their last four games, falling to fourth place in the National League East standings. Davidson does not have a ton of MLB experience with six games in the major leagues, and he will make his second appearance in 2022. The Braves are slightly below average offensively compared to the rest of the league, though they are likely to get Ronald Acuna Jr. back in the lineup for the first time in a week.

Milwaukee (23-13) won the opening game of the series last night with a 1-0 victory, and the Brewers lone run came on a wild pitch in the sixth inning. Houser is putting together another solid season Milwaukee’s rotation with a 3.86 ERA through his first six starts. The Brewers rank sixth in runs per game this season, but they will likely be without Willy Adames, who could be sent to the injured list.

Braves vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Tucker Davidson vs. Adrian Houser

First pitch: 7:40 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Brewers -115, Braves -105

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Brewers -115

Milwaukee has a significant pitching advantage in this matchup with Houser on the mound at home. When you combine that with the Brewers having the better offense, there’s a lot to like about Milwaukee especially at this price.

Player prop pick: Adrian Houser Over 4.5 strikeouts (+120)

Houser has not been a great strikeout thrower throughout his career, but he is going up against an offense that makes this slight risk worth it considering the potential payout. The Braves average 9.7 strikeouts per game, which is the most in the MLB in the 2022 season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.