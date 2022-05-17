Cardinals vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 3:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens, New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. [Sentence about pitching matchup]

St. Louis (19-15) won two of three games over the San Francisco Giants over the weekend before yesterday’s game was postponed due to rain. The Cardinals rank inside the top 10 in many of the major offensive categories, and their top hitters Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt have been fantastic in 2022.

New York (23-13) has the top record in the National League West despite losing two of three games to the Seattle Mariners over the weekend. The Mets have the second best on-base percentage in baseball, and Pete Alonso leads them with 8 home runs and 29 RBIs.

Cardinals vs. Mets

Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Trevor Williams

First pitch: 3:10 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: St. Louis -110, New York Mets -110

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: St. Louis -110

This one is a pick’em on the moneyline, but St. Louis has the edge on the mound. Williams’ 5.73 ERA will be a tough sell against this Cardinals lineup. They have weapons top to bottom that are primed for a big outing against Williams. The Mets’ bullpen probably has a leg up on the Cards’, but if St. Louis can get the Williams early, they will take the win.

Player prop pick: Nolan Arenado over 0.5 hits (-235)

Arenado heads into this game 4-9 in his career against Williams with two home runs. He is hitting a whopping .312 to start the year and has a good chance of picking up at least one hit in this game.

