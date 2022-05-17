White Sox vs. Royals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:10 pm. ET The game takes place at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Davis Martin gets the start on the mound for the White Sox, while Brady Singer will start for the Royals.

It’s been a bit of a disappointing start to the season for the White Sox. They currently sit at 17-17 just a half a game above the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. Tim Anderson has been the best hitter for the White Sox so far as he’s hitting .339 with four home runs and 12 runs batted in. Jose Abreu’s struggles have hurt the team a bit, so they will need him to step up. On the mound, Davis Martin will be making his MLB debut tonight.

The Kansas City Royals have had major struggles and they’ll likely be making some big trades around the deadline to help build their farm system. Andrew Benintendi has been the Royals best hitter and he’s a guy I could see them dealing in a few months. He’s currently hitting .314 with two home runs and 16 runs batted in. On the mound, the Royals have Brady Singer who has had major struggles this season. In three outings, Singer has a 6.35 ERA. This will be his first start of the season.

White Sox vs. Royals

Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Brady Singer

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Chicago -115, Kansas City -105

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Chicago -115

This is a tough one to call because Martin will be making his major league debut and Singer got added to the roster just because of today’s doubleheader. Singer’s last appearance before being sent down saw him pitch two innings while giving up one hit and striking out two. He looked better in the pen than starting the game, so he may not last long in this return. For Martin, at least the Kansas City lineup isn’t on the threatening side.

Player prop pick: Tim Anderson over 1.5 total bases (-115)

Anderson is one of the best hitters on the White Sox even though he isn’t hitting the ball over the fence very often this year. He has 42 hits on the season with eight doubles and four home runs. Overall he is batting .339 and will log at least two bases on Tuesday night’s game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.