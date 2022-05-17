Mariners vs. Blue Jays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Logan Gilbert gets the start on the mound for the Mariners, while José Berrios will start for the Blue Jays.

After some big trades this offseason, the Mariners have gotten off to a sluggish start. The two big bats of Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker have been big struggles in Seattle. J.P. Crawford and Ty France have been the top hitters for Seattle thus far. France is hitting .324 with five homeruns and 25 RBI’s while Crawford is hitting .311 with four home runs and 11 RBI. Logan Gilbert has been one of the top pitchers in the MLB this season. He’s 4-1 with a 2.13 ERA.

The Blue Jays had some high expectations heading into this season. After starting the season off pretty well, they’ve lost seven of their last 10 and need to turn it around before it’s too late to catch up in the AL East. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been the best hitter on the Blue Jays so far and that’s no surprise. He’s hitting .281 with seven home runs and 20 RBI. On the mound, José Berrios has had major struggles early in this season. So far, Berríos has a 2-2 record with a 5.82 ERA. He needs a good start to get him back on track and I expect that tonight.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Josê Berrios

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Blue Jays local broadcast: SNET-1

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -140, Mariners +120

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -140

Like I said up top, I expect a bounce back game for José Berrios in this one. After a hot start, Gilbert has not pitched that well in his last two starts. There’s a good chance this is a low scoring game. If the game comes down to the bullpen, the Blue Jays is much better and should shut it down.

Player prop pick: José Berrios over 4.5 strikeouts (-120)

Throughout his career, Berrios has been a strikeout pitcher. The Mariners struck out nine times in the first game of this series. Even in games he’s struggled, Berrios has gone over this number. If Berrios is on tonight, he should have 5+ strikeouts.

