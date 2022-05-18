Braves vs. Brewers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 1;10 p.m. The game takes place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Max Fried will be on the hill for the reigning World Series champions and Corbin Burnes will toe the rubber for the Brew Crew.

The Braves come into this game having lost three out of their last five contests and five of their last 10 overall. They also sit below .500 on the road this season with a 7-9 record in their previous 16 games away from Truist Park. They did split the first two games of this series with Milwaukee, winning 3-0 on Tuesday but falling 1-0 in Monday’s game. Fried has been solid this season allowing 15 earned runs in over 40 innings pitched. He tossed against the Brewers once this season already and threw a masterful seven innings, allowing just four hits and one run while striking out eight in a win. Ronald Acuna Jr. has also been hot since coming back from his ACL injury, logging a hit in all but one game that he’s played and is currently riding an eight-game hitting streak.

The Brewers are playing well and sit in first place in the NL Central. Though they’ve won just four of their last 10 games, they seem to be finding a groove again after winning three of their most recent five contests. Burnes is the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner and he seems to want to go back-to-back with the way he’s pitching this season. In his last six starts, he’s allowed more than one earned run just twice. The Braves lineup got to him once this season, though. He tossed six innings, allowing six hits and one earned run in a loss earlier this month.

Braves vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Corbin Burnes

First pitch: 1:10 p.m.

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports South

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Braves +115, Brewers -135

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Brewers (-135)

The major factor here is the pitching matchup. Fried has been good and even won a game against Milwaukee earlier this season. Still, the Brewers lineup seems to be waking up again after a bit of a slump and they have Burnes on the mound, which makes them virtually unstoppable.

Player prop pick: Ronald Acuna Jr over 0.5 home runs (+370)

Acuna is tearing it up and there’s been practically no rust for him at the plate. The power numbers aren’t entirely back yet but he’s been making solid contact. He’s hit two home runs so far in his 11 games played with both of them coming in his last five appearances. One of those home runs came against Burnes as well. The outfielder has a career .600 batting average against the Cy Young winner, getting three hits in five at-bats against him.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.