Astros vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 6:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Luis Garcia will throw for the Astros, and the Red Sox will start with Nick Pivetta on the mound.

Houston (24-13) crushed Boston 13-4 last night to split the first two games of the series heading into Wednesday night’s finale. The Astros went for nine runs in the second inning. Garcia has a 2.94 ERA through six starts this season and is coming off an outing where he threw 5.0 scoreless innings on five hits and two walks with nine strikeouts. Houston is in the top 10 offensively in runs per game, and Yordan Alvarez is second in the MLB with 12 home runs.

Boston (14-22) will go for their second straight series win if they can pull off a win on Wednesday night. Pivetta has a 5.08 ERA over his first seven starts, though he has thrown extremely well his last two outings. Over 13 innings in that span, he allowed one run on eight hits with one walk with 12 strikeouts. The Red Sox offense has been a weakness for them, though Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and JD Martinez are all hitting over .333 this season.

Astros vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Luis Garcia vs. Nick Pivetta

First pitch: 6:10 p.m. ET

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Astros -135, Red Sox +115

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Red Sox +115

There is enough of a return with a wager on Boston that makes them a solid bet in this spot especially with how Pivetta has pitched his last two starts after an ugly April. Despite yesterday’s beatdown, the Red Sox pounded out 13 hits as their offense begins to get on track.

Player prop pick: Nick Pivetta Over 4.5 strikeouts (-145)

The Boston starter has been a very good strikeout thrower over his career, and he should surpass this total Wednesday night. He threw at least 5 K’s in three of his last four starts and had a 10.2 K/9 over a full-season sample size in 2021.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.