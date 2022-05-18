Cardinals vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens, New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jordan Hicks will start for the Cardinals with Max Scherzer on the mound for the Mets.

St. Louis (20-16) won Game 2 of yesterday’s doubleheader and will head into Wednesday’s game as winners of three of their last four games. Hicks started in five of his seven appearances in 2022 and will enter with a 4.15 ERA. The Cardinals have an above-average offense, led by Paul Goldschmidt’s .321 batting average and Nolan Arenado’s 29 RBIs.

New York (24-14) lost two of their last three games going into Wednesday’s matchup. Scherzer is still pitching at a very high level in Year 1 with the Mets, coming in with a 2.66 ERA over seven starts. New York has a solid lineup, and Pete Alonso has driven in 29 runs this season with Jeff McNeil hitting .312.

Cardinals vs. Mets

Pitchers: Jordan Hicks vs. Max Scherzer

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Mets -180, Cardinals +155

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Mets -180

Hicks has struggled a bit recently, giving up 7 runs over 12.2 innings in three starts this month, and there’s no sign of a dip in production for Scherzer. Both teams have strong offenses, but let’s go with the home favorites due to this pitching matchup.

Player prop pick: Dylan Carlson Over 0.5 hits (-115)

The Cardinals outfielder is hitting just .221 to this point of the season, but he has shown signs of improvement at the place. He went hitless last night but prior to then, Carlson recorded two hits in consecutive games. Look for him to reach base in one of his 4 or 5 at-bats on Wednesday night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.