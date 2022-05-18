Mariners vs. Blue Jays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario and will available to watch on ESPN+. Marco Gonzales will throw for the Mariners, and the Blue Jays will get started with Kevin Gausman.

Seattle (16-21) will look to avoid getting swept on Wednesday night and lost three of their last four games. Gonzales will enter with a 1-4 record and 3.38 ERA, coming off an outing where he gave up one run over five hits and three walks with five strikeouts over 6.2 innings against the New York Mets. The Mariners have a below-average offense in runs per game, led by Ty France, who has a .315 batting average.

Toronto (20-17) will turn to their ace to complete the sweep, and Gausman has been fantastic in 2022. He will enter with a 2.40 ERA over seven starts and has not allowed more than three earned runs in any outing this season. The Blue Jays rank No. 23 in runs per game with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. coming in as the top hitter in the lineup with a 14-game hitting streak.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Marco Gonzales vs. Kevin Gausman

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Blue Jays local broadcast: SNET-1

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -250, Mariners +200

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -250

You will not get much of a return when taking Toronto, but they’re going to sweep this series on Wednesday night. The lineup is very similar, but the Blue Jays have a tremendous advantage on the mound, so we’ll side with the home favorites with the high price.

Player prop pick: Kevin Gausman Under 6.5 strikeouts (-145)

Gausman done well in putting up a ton of strikeouts early on this season, but the Mariners are not a team that strikes out a significant amount. He has taken advantage of going deep into games early on, throwing more than 6 innings in four of seven starts. That might not be sustainable especially how quickly pitchers are being taken out of games in this era of baseball, which will impact Gausman’s strikeout total.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.