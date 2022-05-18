Pirates vs. Cubs: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Cubs will start with Drew Smyly on the mound, and the Pirates starter is TBA.

Pittsburgh (15-21) is going through a major offensive slump at the plate recently and hasn’t scored in the first two games of this series. The Pirates starter has yet to be announced as of this writing, but they scored just six runs over their last six games. Ke’Bryan Hayes is having a great season with a .390 on-base percentage but has gone hitless in his last three games.

Chicago (15-20) outscored the Pirates 16-0 in the first two games of this series and will look for their fifth consecutive victory. Smyly has a 3.64 ERA over his first six starts with the Cubs despite coming in with a 1-4 record. Chicago ranks in the middle of the pack when it comes to offensive production, led by Ian Happ, who has a .400 on-base percentage this season.

Pirates vs. Cubs

Pitchers: TBA vs. Drew Smyly

First pitch: 7:40 p.m. ET

Pirates local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Cubs -160, Pirates +140

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Cubs -160

Eventually, the Pirates will come out of this offensive slump but with the way Smyly has thrown early on, it’s tough to assume this will be the day they get out of it. The Cubs have used one big inning in the first two games of this series, but they should complete the sweep on Wednesday night.

Player prop pick: TBA

