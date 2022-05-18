Angels vs. Rangers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 8:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Shohei Ohtani will start for the Angles with Dane Dunning on the mound for the Rangers.

Los Angeles (24-15) will look to avoid getting swept on Wednesday night with Ohtani on the mound where he has been great with a 2.78 ERA over six starts coming into this one. At the plate, he’s hitting .255 with eight home runs and 27 RBI for an Angels offense that ranks inside the top 5 in runs per game.

Texas (16-19) will go for their fourth consecutive victory in this matchup, and Dunning has a 4.06 ERA over his first seven starts of this season. He is coming off his worst start of the season, allowing five runs over 5.2 innings against the Boston Red Sox. The Rangers have been swinging a hot bat, scoring 24 runs over their last three games.

Angels vs. Rangers

Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Dane Dunning

First pitch: 8:05 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports SoCal

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Angels -180, Rangers +155

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Angels -180

Los Angeles is too good of a team to get swept by the Rangers, and Ohtani should put an end to this on Wednesday night. The Angels have a sizeable pitching advantage with a better offense, though you won’t get a massive return on this wager.

Player prop pick: Dane Dunning over 5.5 strikeouts (+110)

Dunning has been an above-average strikeout pitcher early on in his career, and he will get a matchup with an Angels lineup that strikes out quite a bit. Los Angeles strikes out 9.2 times per game, which is the third most in all of baseball.

