White Sox vs. Royals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Chicago will start Lucas Giolito (201, 2.70 ERA) while Kansas City will counter with Zack Greinke (0-2, 3.52 ERA).

The White Sox (18-18) lost the first game of this series 2-1 after they could not adjust to Brady Singer on the mound. Even with the loss, they are 3-2 over their last five. The story of Chicago’s season has been dealing with injuries and trying to overcome them. The White Sox are starting Giolito, who is coming off a great outing. He pitched seven innings and only gave up six hits, and one earned run while striking out five.

The Royals (13-22) won the first game of this series thanks to MJ Melendez hitting his first career home run. In a two-strike count, Melendez knocked a 425-foot solo shot to right field, and it ended up being the deciding run in the game. In the second game of this series, Kansas City will give the ball to Greinke. He had a rough outing in Colorado for his last start, only lasting 4.2 innings and giving up eight hits with five earned runs.

White Sox vs. Royals

Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Zack Greinke

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Chicago -155, Kansas City +135

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Chicago -155

Even though the White Sox are on a bit of a slide, they are still better on a day-to-day basis than Kansas City is. Giolito has the better chance for a good outing on the mound, and you can’t really count on the Royals lineup doing much to help Greinke. KC isn’t known for giving him much run support this season which favors Chicago in this one.

Player prop pick: Yasmani Grandal over 0.5 hits (-195)

Grandal has the most experience hitting against Greinke on the White Sox team. He heads into this game a career 13-48 with three doubles and two home runs. His switch-hitting ability also provides the upside that he will come away with a base knock in this game.

