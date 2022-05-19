Yankees vs. Orioles: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 12:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Camden Yards in Baltimore, MD and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jordan Montgomery will throw for the Yankees, and Bruce Zimmermann will get the ball for the Orioles.

New York (28-9) will enter Thursday afternoon’s game with the best record in baseball and won nine of their last 10 games including four in a row. Montgomery has a 3.06 ERA over his first seven starts of 2022. The Yankees have one of the top offenses in MLB as Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo all have at least 10 home runs so far this season.

Baltimore (14-24) will look to avoid getting swept in four games to the Yankees and have a six-game losing streak heading into this matchup. Zimmermann will make his eighth start of 2022 and has a 2.72 ERA. In two games against New York this season, he allowed 3 earned runs on 11 hits and 3 walks with 11 strikeouts over 9.1 innings. Austin Hays has a .296 batting average after a 3-hit performance in last night’s loss.

Yankees vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery vs. Bruce Zimmermann

First pitch: 12:35 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -210, Orioles +175

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Orioles +175

There is a major mismatch in terms of offensive production in this matchup, but that can be negated by how well Zimmermann has pitched this season. He allowed more than 2 earned runs just once this season and if he can do that again, Baltimore will at least be in contention through the halfway point of the game. The Orioles are worthy of a bet with this much of a return.

Player prop pick: Joey Gallo Under 0.5 hits (+100)

The Yankees outfielder has struggled at the plate all season long with a .176 batting average going into this game. In the first three games of this series, Gallo does not have a hit in 13 at-bats. Look for the slump to continue Thursday afternoon.

