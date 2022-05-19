Padres vs. Phillies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Yu Darvish will be the starter for San Diego, while Philadelphia will go with Kyle Gibson on the mound.

San Diego (23-14) was shut out in last night’s game with just 4 hits as they look to win the series Thursday afternoon. Darvish has a 4.62 ERA through seven starts this season, and he struggled in his last outing, allowing 5 runs over 5.2 innings in a victory over the Atlanta Braves. The Padres rank in the middle of the pack offensively, but the duo of Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer is one of the best in baseball with both hitting for a high average.

Philadelphia (18-19) won five of their last seven games going into this matchup. Gibson has a 4.10 ERA over his first seven starts of 2022, but he allowed 6 runs over 3.2 innings in a victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last outing. The Phillies average the seventh most runs per game, and they could get Bryce Harper back in the lineup as he has been out since Saturday with an injury.

Padres vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Kyle Gibson

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Phillies -115, Padres -105

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Phillies -115

This pitching matchup is relatively even, but let’s side with the home team especially considering they have the better offense. Oddsmakers say this one could go either way, and Philadelphia could get a boost if Harper is back in the lineup on Thursday afternoon.

Player prop pick: Yu Darvish Over 5.5 strikeouts (-150)

Darvish’s strikeout numbers have been way down early on in 2022 but eventually, that should turn around because he has a large sample size of being a strong strikeout pitcher. You will need to pay a bit of a price, but he should surpass this total in this spot.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.