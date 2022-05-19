Cardinals vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens, New York and will available to watch on ESPN+. Dakota Hudson will be on the mound for St. Louis, while New York will start Chris Bassitt.

St. Louis (20-17) will look to split this series with a victory on Thursday afternoon. Hudson is off to a strong start through seven outings in 2022 with a 3.06 ERA, coming off 5 innings of scoreless ball against the San Francisco Giants last weekend. The Cardinals have a top 10 offense, led by Nolan Arenado’s 9 home runs and 31 RBIs.

New York (25-14) has a large lead over the rest of the teams in the National League East going into this matchup. Bassitt is having another great year in his first season with the Mets with a 2.34 ERA through the first seven starts. New York ranks No. 2 in on-base percentage, and Pete Alonso is tied for the league lead with 33 RBIs.

Cardinals vs. Mets

Pitchers: Dakota Hudson vs. Chris Bassitt

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Moneyline odds: Mets -195, Cardinals +165

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Cardinals +165

There is enough value on St. Louis with the payout you would get back if they pull off this upset that makes this wager worth it. Hudson has not allowed more than 3 earned runs in any start this season so at the very least, the Cardinals will be in contention in the middle innings.

Player prop pick: Chris Bassitt Under 5.5 strikeouts (-130)

The Mets starter has done well this season, and he’s putting up decent strikeout numbers. However, he is going up against a Cardinals lineup that averages the second fewest strikeouts per game this season. Look for St. Louis to make enough contact for this number to fall short of the total.

