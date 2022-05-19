Mariners vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Mariners and Red Sox square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 7:10 P.M. EST. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. George Kirby gets the start on the mound for the Mariners, while Rich Hill will start for the Red Sox.

After some big trades this offseason, the Mariners have gotten off to a sluggish start. The two big bats of Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker have been big struggles in Seattle. J.P. Crawford and Ty France have been the top hitters for Seattle thus far. France is hitting .325 with six home runs and 27 runs batted in while Crawford is hitting .300 with four home runs and 11 runs batted in.

The Red Sox have been extremely disappointing to say the least. They are 15-22 and just 1.5 games above the Orioles for last place in the AL East. However, the Red Sox are coming off a big series win against the Houston Astros who have been one of the best teams in the MLB. Xander Bogaerts has been one of the Red Sox best hitters and this is a big year for him. He will hit free agency next offseason and could leave Boston. Rafael Devers has been great as well as he’s hitting .340 with seven home runs and 21 runs batted in.

Mariners vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Rich Hill

First pitch: 7:10 P.M. EST

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -125, Mariners +105

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Red Sox -125

With both teams coming off big wins, this is a great matchup. With Boston home, I think they’ll start the series off on top. Rich Hill has been great for the Red Sox and he should have more success tonight. Look for this to be a close matchup, but Boston coming out on top.

Player prop pick: Eugenio Suarez over 1.5 total bases (+135)

This season, Suarez has been a big power guy like usual. While he leads the Mariners with seven home runs, he’s also hitting just .209. The main reason I love this play today is because of what he’s done against Rich Hill in his career. In nine at-bats against Hill, Suarez has four hits including two home runs and five runs batted in. Look for Suarez to have an extra base hit tonight and there’s a decent chance he puts one out at Fenway Park.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.