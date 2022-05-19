Diamondbacks vs. Cubs: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Diamondbacks and Cubs square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 7:40 P.M. EST. The game takes place at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Zac Gallen gets the start on the mound for the Diamondbacks, while Marcus Stroman will start for the Cubs.

Unexpectedly, the Diamondbacks had actually been one of the surprising teams in the MLB to start the season. They were 18-15, but have lost six straight putting them three games under .500. It was expected to be another struggling season, but they have shown some positives. The biggest is pitcher Zac Gallen. In six starts, Gallen is 2-0 with a 1.05 ERA.

The Cubs have had a disappointing season to say the least. Heading into the season, it was expected that the Cubs would have some struggles. Ian Happ has been the Cubs leading hitter with a .282 average. Wilson Contreras and Seiya Suzuki have slowed down a bit from their hot start. Pitching wise, Marcus Stroman hasn't been great to start the season. He’s currently 1-3 with a 5.13 ERA in five starts.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs

Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Marcus Stroman

First pitch: 7:40 P.M. EST

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Cubs -130, Diamondbacks +110

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Diamondbacks +110

Zac Gallen has been one of the best pitchers in the MLB this season. He’s currently 2-0 with a 1.05 ERA, giving up just four earned runs in 34.1 innings pitched. This will be Marcus Stroman’s first game since May 1, as he was place on the COVID-19 injured list. Look for the Diamondbacks bats to get hot and Gallen to have another successful outing.

Player prop pick: Zac Gallen over 5.5 strikeouts (-150)

While this play is extremely juiced, it is worth it. Like noted above, Gallen has been incredible this season and should have continued success today. Gallen went over this number in his last two games with one being against the Cubs. This season, the Cubs have struggled with strikeouts.

