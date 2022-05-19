Rangers vs. Astros: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Rangers and Astros square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 8:10 P.M. EST. The game takes place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Glenn Otto gets the start on the mound for the Rangers, while Framber Valdez will start for the Astros.

The Texas Rangers haven’t had the best season especially after the big offseason they had. Their pitching has had major struggles and that has kept them out of most of their losses. Corey Seager leads the team in average at .244. Lately, he’s played great as he’on a five game hit streak where he has a home run and three runs batted in. Glenn Otto will be on the mound for the Rangers in this one and he’s had major struggles for the Rangers. He currently has a 1-1 record with a 6.38 ERA in four starts.

In their last 17 games, the Astros are 14-3. They are in sole possession of first place in the AL West. After losing Carlos Correa, some fans were worried about how the new shortstop would fill the role. Jeremy Peña is hitting .274 with seven home runs and 21 runs batted in. Michael Brantley has been their best average hitter as he’s hitting .285 with three home runs and 15 runs batted in. On the mound, Framber Valdez has been good this season, as he’s 2-2 with a 2.93 ERA.

Rangers vs. Astros

Pitchers: Glenn Otto vs. Framber Valdez

First pitch: 8:10 P.M. EST

Rangers local broadcast:

Astros local broadcast:

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Astros -210, Rangers +175

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Astros -210

To say the least, the Astros have one of the best lineups in all of the MLB. Tonight, they’re facing Glenn Otto who has a 6.38 ERA. Framber Valdez gets the start for the Astros and he’s been very good this season. With Valdez on the mound, the Astros should handle the Rangers.

Player prop pick: Jeremy Peña over 1.5 total bases (+140)

Peña is coming off a hitless game and I expect him to bounce back in this one. He was 1-2 off Otto his first time facing him, so it won't be anything new for him. In Houston, look for Peña to have an extra base hit and maybe even a home run.

