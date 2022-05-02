Angels vs. White Sox: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Monday’s game

The Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox square off on Monday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois and will air on ESPN+ and through local TV. Patrick Sandoval has yet to allow an earned run heading into his fourth start for the Angels, and Dylan Cease will get the ball for the White Sox after a strong beginning to his 2022 season.

The Angels won seven of their last eight games including a 6-5 victory over the White Sox yesterday. Sandoval threw 15 innings over his first three starts and is coming off his best outing of the year, throwing 7 scoreless frames on 2 hits and a walk with 9 strikeouts in a win over the Cleveland Guardians. Los Angeles has one of the best offenses in the league with Taylor Ward and Mike Trout putting up ridiculous numbers early on.

The White Sox will look to split this four-game series with a victory on Monday afternoon. Cease has a 3.27 ERA through his first four starts and is coming off an outing in which he allowed 2 earned runs on 3 hits and 3 walks with 9 strikeouts over 6 innings. Chicago has shown plenty of struggles at the plate as they come in with the worst on-base percentage in the league. Tim Anderson is the team’s top hitter with a .333 batting average this season.

Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval vs. Dylan Cease

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: ESPN+

Moneyline odds: White Sox -120, Angels +100

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Angels +100

Los Angeles is on a roll right now, and that should continue into Monday afternoon’s matchup. The Angels have a significant advantage at the plate and when you combine that with their starting pitcher not allowing a single run heading into the sport’s second month, they make for a solid bet especially when you’re getting plus odds.

Player prop pick: Tyler Wade O05. hits (-110)

The Angels shortstop is swinging the bat well right now as he increased his batting average to .298 with 5 hits over his previous three games. Wade rarely strikes out, making an empty performance unlikely in this spot. Oddsmakers suggest there is a 50% chance he will pick up a hit, and there’s a good chance he makes it happen on Monday afternoon.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.