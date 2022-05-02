Diamondbacks vs. Marlins: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Monday’s game

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins square off on Monday with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Zac Gallen will throw for the Diamondbacks after three strong starts, and the Marlins will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez, who has been incredible early on in the 2022 season.

Arizona split a four-game series on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend. Gallen has a 0.60 ERA through three starts this year and is coming off throwing 6 scoreless innings on 2 hits and 2 walks with 5 strikeouts in a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Diamondbacks have really struggled at the plate this season, ranking in the bottom three in runs per game, batting average and on-base percentage. Pavin Smith is the team’s top hitter with a .258 batting average.

Miami had a seven-game winning streak ended on Sunday when they fell short 7-3 at home against the Seattle Mariners. Lopez has been unhittable so far this season with a 0.39 ERA and hasn’t allowed a run in his final three starts over 18.1 innings of work. The Marlins rank No. 8 in on-base percentage, but that hasn’t translated into scoring where they rank 19th in runs per game heading into Monday night’s matchup.

Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Pablo Lopez

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Marlins -155, Diamondbacks +135

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Marlins -155

Miami has a much better offense than Arizona this season, and that will be the difference in this matchup. Both pitchers started out the season extremely well, but Lopez had a much better 2021 with a larger sample size than Gallen. Runs will be at a premium, but the Marlins have a better chance at success Monday night.

Player prop pick: Zac Gallen O5.5 strikeouts (-120)

Miami’s offense does a good job of getting on base, but the Marlins are a team that strikes out quite a bit. They rank No. 29 for the most strikeouts per game. Gallen’s strikeout numbers are down early on, but he has enough of a sample size throughout his career that show he can rack up the K’s.

