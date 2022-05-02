Twins vs. Orioles: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Monday’s game

The Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Chris Paddack will make the fourth start of his tenure with the Twins, and Tyler Wells will make start No. 5 in his first season outside of the bullpen.

The Twins won nine of their previous 10 games, coming off a 9-3 road victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. Paddack has a 3.68 ERA over three starts and allowed 1 run on 5 hits and a walk with 6 strikeouts over 5.2 innings of work in a win over the Detroit Tigers last week. The Twins are swinging the bats well right now, and Luis Arraez has the top batting average at .299, and Byron Buxton’s 7 home runs are tied for the fourth most in the MLB.

The Orioles won the final two matchups in a three-game set against the Boston Red Sox and are coming off a 9-5 win on Sunday. Wells has not been relied on to go all that deep into games with just 13 innings pitched over four starts, and the 72 pitches he threw in his last start were a season high. Baltimore hasn’t swung the bats all that well this season with Austin Hays as the top hitter with a .275 batting average.

Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Tyler Wells

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Twins -145, Orioles +125

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Twins -150

It’s difficult to find where the Orioles will have the advantage in this spot especially in this pitching matchup. Baltimore lost all four of Wells’ starts by multiple runs, and the Orioles will likely need to use plenty of bullpen arms with how quickly he has come out of games early on.

Player prop pick: Tyler Wells U3.5 strikeouts (+120)

Minnesota strikes out quite a bit as a team, so there is some risk here but the strikeout total under is worth it with this price. Wells struck out more than three batters once this season because of the quick hook he has received early on.

