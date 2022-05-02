Yankees vs. Blue Jays: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Monday’s game

The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. The game takes place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jordan Montgomery is the projected starter for the Yanks and Ross Stripling will be on the bump for the Blue Jays

The Yankees come into this game atop the AL East standings and are playing their best baseball of the year, currently riding a nine-game winning streak. Montgomery has been good this season too, outside of one start where he gave up three earned runs in as many innings. Since then, he’s tossed 16.2 frames allowing just 10 hits and three earned runs in that span while striking out 11 batters. The New York offense has been firing on all cylinders too, scoring five or more runs in six of its last 10 games.

Toronto isn’t limping into this matchup either, though. They’re winners of seven of their last 10 ballgames and sit just a game and a half back in the AL East standings. Stripling has been slightly less effective than Montgomery, but not by much. He’s tossed 15 innings this year, giving up six earned runs as well, just in five fewer frames than the Yanks hurler.

Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery vs. Ross Stripling

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. EST

Blue Jays local broadcast: SportsNet

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -120, Blue Jays +100

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Yankees -120

The Jays are playing hot right now, but it’s tough to best against a team that’s won nine straight. Montgomery has calmed down since his first start of the season too and comes into this game in a bit of a rhythm. It should be a close game though, with just one of the previous four meetings between these clubs being decided by more than three runs.

Player prop pick: Bo Bichette over 0.5 home run (+650)

Bichette has sort of dominated Montgomery over his short career. He’s hit two bombs off him already in just eight at-bats. If that’s a bit too risky, take Bichette to get a hit (-260) since he’s hitting .500 against Montogomery so far as well.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.