Braves vs. Mets: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Monday’s game

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Citi Field in New York City and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Max Fried is getting the ball for the defending world champions while New York will see Chris Bassitt make his fifth start of the season.

The Braves come into this series off a two-game losing streak and have won just four of their last 10 games. They’ve had a pretty disappointing season so far too, sitting six games back in the NL East. Ronald Acuna Jr. is back in the fold for Atlanta though after recovering from an ACL tear that happened in the late stages of the regular season in 2021. That’s sure to provide a spark for the Braves, though it’s unclear if he’s ready to play every single day yet despite starting and leading off in the two games since he’s been back.

The Mets are hot and sit atop of the NL East standings with the Miami Marlins close behind, which is not a sentence many thought they would be reading this season. They’re coming back down to Earth a bit though, having lost two of their last four contests. They know what they’re going to get from Bassitt, having thrown six solid frames in each of his four starts this season. He’s also allowed one run or fewer in three of his starts, with his lone outlier of five runs allowed coming at the hands of the San Francisco Giants last month.

Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Chris Bassitt

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. EST

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Mets local broadcast: SportsNet NY

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Mets -115, Braves -105

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Braves -105

That boost of Acuna being back is going to go a long way for the Braves. Fried had a shaky start to the season but has been dominant in his last two starts, throwing 13 innings and allowing just one run on six hits in that span while striking out 12. He’ll keep that type of performance up tonight.

Player prop pick: Dansby Swanson over 0.5 hits (-105)

Swanson is entering into tonight’s series on a six-game hitting streak, which has upped his batting average to .234 with one home run and eight RBI. The 28-year-old shortstop has struggled against right-handed pitchers this year (.214), but he’s still finding a way to get on base.

