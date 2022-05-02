Mariners vs. Astros: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Monday’s game

The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros square off on Monday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Marco Gonzales will be on the hill for the Mariners and Jake Odorizzi will pitch for the Astros.

The Astros come into this series sitting in third place in the AL West just behind the Mariners in second, so this series could end up playing a big part in how the standings shake out at the end of the season. Houston comes into this having lost two straight and splitting their last 10 with five wins and five losses.

Seattle has lost two straight series and have won just one out of their last five games. They’ve also dropped five of their last 10 overall games like Houston. Though these two teams played earlier this season and Seattle came away with a win in two of the three games they played up in Seattle. Adam Frazier has had particular success against Odorizzi, getting two hits in three plate appearances this season, including a triple.

Pitchers: Marco Gonzales vs. Jake Odorizzi

First pitch: 8:10 p.m.

Mariners local broadcast: ROOT Sports Northwest

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Mariners +115, Astros -135

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Mariners +115

These two pitchers faced off in the three-game set between the two teams earlier this season. Seattle torched Odorizzi for four runs in just 4.1 innings en route to an 11-1 win for the M’s. Gonzales locked down the Astros, tossing seven innings and allowing just four hits and one run while striking out six batters.

Player prop pick: Adam Frazier over 1.5 hits (+150)

Clearly, Vegas saw Frazier’s first performance against Odorizzi and bumped his hits line up above the standard 0.5. Still, getting two hits off one pitcher that went four innings is pretty good in their last meeting. He should be able to nab at least one off Odorizzi and another off of a reliever later on in the night.

