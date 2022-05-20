Cardinals vs. Pirates: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Cardinals and the Pirates with first pitch set for 06:35 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Adam Wainwright will get the ball for the Cardinals against Zach Thomas for the Pirates.

The Cardinals are entering Friday’s series opener riding a two-game losing streak , and having lost three out of the last five games. The two teams played once this year, with the Cardinals winning two out of three. Paul Goldschmidt has led the way for the Cardinals, hitting .329 with six home runs, 27 RBI, and an OBP of .398.

The Pirates enter this series in the same spot as the Cardinals, having lost three of their last five games, except the Pirates sit 16-21 on the season. The Pirates are towards the bottom of the league in batting average, runs, hits, home runs, OBP, and slugging percentage. Ke’Bryan Hayes leads the team with a .289 average and .383 OBP.

Cardinals vs. Pirates

Pitchers: Adam Wainwright vs. Zach Thomas

First pitch: 06:35 PM ET

Cardinals local broadcast: N/A

Pirates local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Cardinals -150, Pirates +130

To watch Friday’s Cardinals-Pirates matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.