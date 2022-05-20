Braves vs. Marlins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins square off on Friday with first pitch set for 06:40 Pm ET . The game takes place at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Charlie Morton will take the bump for the Braves against Trevor Rogers for the Marlins.

The Braves appear to be suffering from a World Series hangover at 17-21 on the season. The team has lost three out of its last five games and can’t get a solid winning streak started. The Braves play well against the Marlins, so this could be a chance for them to get on track. Austin Riley is hitting .243 with eight home runs and 18 RBI.

The Marlins (17-20) have won three of their last five games. Earlier this season, the Marlins took two of three from the Braves, so they’ll look to improve on the season record. The Marlins’ offense has been about middle of the pack this season offensively. Jazz Chisholm has been their best player this season, hitting .304 with seven home runs, 27 RBI, and a .617 slugging percentage.

Braves vs. Marlins

Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Trevor Rogers

First pitch: 06:40 Pm ET

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports SouthEast

Miami local broadcast: Bally Sports South Florida

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Braves -130, Marlins +110

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Braves -130

The Braves normally play well against the Marlins, and they’ll pick it up in this series. Braves pitcher Charlie Morton has done well his his last three starts against the Marlins with 20 IP, hits, five runs and 23 strikeouts. Morton’s success against the Marlins combined with team success is enough for a win.

Player prop: Ronald Acuna over 0.5 hits (-220)

The rivalry between Acuna and the Marlins continues this weekend. Whether it is Jose Urena on the mound or just a regular game against Miami, Acuna seems to be on a different level when he plays this team. He heads into this game 2-6 against Rogers with a double and a home run and will tally a hit in this game.

