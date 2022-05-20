White Sox vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and new York Yankees square off on Friday with first pitch set for 07:05 PM ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York and will only be available on local TV, through an MLB.tv subscription or Prime Video. Dallas Keuchel will get the ball for the White Sox against Nestor Cortes Jr. for the Yankees.

The White Sox (19-19) have found a way to stay around .500 on the season after dealing with injuries and having their best player suspended multiple times. They’re 3-3 in their last six games, a microcosm of the season. Tim Anderson is hitting .346 with four home runs, 15 RBI, and a .386 OBP.

The Yankees (28-10) have the best record in all of baseball. They’re 4-1 in their last five games and scoring about five runs per game on the season. Aaron Judge is swinging a hot bat hitting .307 with 14 home runs, 30 RBI, and .664 slugging percentage.

White Sox vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Dallas Keuchel vs. Nestor Cortes Jr.

First pitch: 07:05 PM ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Yankees local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription) Prime Video

Moneyline odds: Yankees -195, White Sox +165

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Yankees -195

The Yankees are hot right now and clicking on all cylinders. They won the first series against the White Sox this season, scoring about five runs per game. Cortes Jr. has been lights out in his three starts against the Yankees with a 1.89 ERA and 21 strikeouts. Judge is on fire as well right now. Take the Yankees.

Player prop: Giancarlo Stanton over 1.5 total bases (-105)

Stanton heads into this game 6-11 in his career against Keuchel. He has a double and two home runs with five RBIs and a walk. Stanton has a three-game hitting streak with at least two bases in each game. He will tally at least two total bases in this series opener.

