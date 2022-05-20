Dodgers vs. Phillies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Julio Urias will start for the Dodgers with Ranger Suarez on the mound for the Phillies.

Los Angeles (25-12) is coming off a four-game sweep over the Arizona Diamondbacks and will look to extend a winning streak to six games. Urias allowed 8 runs (5 earned) on 8 hits and surrendered 4 home runs in his last time out, a loss to the Phillies last week, but he will enter with a 3.00 ERA over seven starts. The Dodgers score the most runs per game with a lineup that is led by Freddie Freeman in batting average (.312).

Philadelphia (18-20) lost three of their last four games but took three of four against the Dodgers last week. Suarez made seven starts this season and has a 3.72 ERA and has not allowed more than 3 runs in any start in 2022. The Phillies scored just 3 runs in a three-game series against the San Diego Padres, and they have been without Bryce Harper the previous four games with an elbow injury.

Dodgers vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Julio Urias vs. Ranger Suarez

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -140, Phillies +120

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -140

This should be an entertaining pitching matchup with two starters who that have thrown the ball well in 2022. With runs potentially going to be hard to come by, let’s go with the team with the better offense.

Player prop pick: Ranger Suárez Under 4.5 strikeouts (-135)

Los Angeles does not strike out all that much, and they will come into Friday’s game averaging the eighth fewest K’s per game this season. Suárez has not been a high-strikeout thrower in 2022, throwing fewer than 5 strikeouts over five of his last seven games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.