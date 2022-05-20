Rays vs. Orioles: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jalen Beeks will throw or the Rays, and the Orioles will start Tyler Wells.

Tampa Bay (23-15) won three of their last four games and will win their third matchup in a row Friday night. Beeks will make his first start of 2022 but has a 1.72 ERA over nine relief appearances. The Rays rank in the middle of the pack offensively, though Manuel Margot remains on the injured list. Harold Ramirez had 5 hits over 8 at-bats in this week’s series against the Detroit Tigers.

Baltimore (15-24) snapped a six-game losing streak on Thursday with a victory over the New York Yankees. Wells is in his first season as a starter with a 4.18 ERA in his first seven outings of 2022. The Orioles average the fourth fewest runs per game this season, and Anthony Santander has a .354 on-base percentage after a 3-hit performance yesterday.

Rays vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Jalen Beeks vs. Tyler Wells

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Rays -130, Orioles +110

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Orioles +110

Baltimore and Tampa Bay have similar on-base percentages this season, and let’s side with the Orioles at home with a regular starter on the mound. The Rays are likely to use plenty of bullpen arms on Friday night, but Baltimore is the way to go with plus odds.

Player prop pick: Tyler Wells Under 3.5 strikeouts (-130)

Wells reached 4 strikeouts just twice in seven starts this season. The Rays are slightly below average in strikeouts per game offensively, but they should make enough contact against Wells, who has not been a strong strikeout thrower this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.