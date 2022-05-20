Mariners vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston Massachusetts and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Robbie Ray will start for the Mariners with Michael Wacha starting for the Red Sox.

Seattle (17-22) lost three of their last four games heading into this matchup on Friday night. Ray made eight starts for the Mariners so far in 2022 and has a 4.62 ERA, allowing 5 runs over 6 innings his last time out against the New York Mets. Seattle has a top-10 offense in on-base percentage, and Ty France has been the team’s best hitter with 28 RBIs, a .323 batting average and .394 on-base percentage.

Boston (16-22) will go for their third victory in a row after winning Game 1 of this series on Thursday. Macha has a 1.38 ERA over five starts and is coming off the injured list for his first start since May 2nd. The Red Sox rank No. 21 in runs per game, but they went off in yesterday’s game. JD Martinez had 4 hits, Alex Verdugo added 3 hits and Trevor Story put together one of the best performances of the season with 4 hits, 3 home runs and 7 RBIs.

Mariners vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Michael Wacha

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -120, Mariners +100

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Red Sox -120

It will be interesting to see how well Wacha will throw in his first start off the injured list, and the Red Sox should have the advantage at home. Both offenses are about the same in runs per game, but let’s side with Boston going up against Ray, who has not gotten off to a great start to 2022.

Player prop pick: Robbie Ray Over 6.5 strikeouts (+105)

Ray’s strikeout numbers are slightly down from his usual form throughout his career, but he’s still racking up a high number of strikeouts. He threw at least 8 strikeouts in three of his last four games and has a good chance at getting to 7 against this Boston offense Friday night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.