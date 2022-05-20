Padres vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants square off on Friday with first pitch set for 10:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Sean Manaea (2-3, 3.77 ERA) gets the starting nod for San Diego as San Francisco counters with Jakob Junis (1-1, 1.74 ERA).

The Padres (24-14) are coming off a series win against the Philadelphia Phillies and are sitting in second place in the NL West. We are over halfway through May, and Manny Machado is still batting over .350 and has been on an absolute tear this season. Manaea took the loss the last time he faced the Giants. In his second start of the season, he pitched six innings and gave up four hits and two earned runs while striking out six.

The Giants (22-15) head into this divisional series coming off a series victory against the Colorado Rockies. They are sitting in third place in the NL West and could really use another series win against San Diego. Shortstop Thairo Estrada leads San Francisco in batting average, hitting .271 over 36 games with nine doubles, two home runs and 20 RBIs. Junis has started two of the four games he has pitched in this season. In his last outing, he pitched 5.2 innings and gave up six hits and two earned runs while striking out three.

Padres vs. Giants

Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. Jakob Junis

First pitch: 10:15 p.m. ET

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: San Diego +100, San Francisco -120

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: San Diego +100

The Padres lineup has firepower from top to bottom and is better set up to give Manaea run support. Manaea has gotten rocked over the last month and is in desperate need of a bounce-back outing and I think he gets it here. This isn’t too much of an upset or anything, but San Diego for the win.

Player prop pick: Manny Machado over 1.5 total bases (-115)

Machado hasn’t ever faced Junis in his career but is still the best hitter in this Padres lineup. He has a three-game hitting streak, but he hasn’t tallied an extra-base hit in over a week. Whether it will be an extra-base hit or not, Machado will tally at least two bases in this game.

