Rangers vs. Astros: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX. Texas will start Martin Perez (2-2, 2.01 ERA), while Houston will counter with Cristian Javier (2-1, 3.20 ERA).

The Rangers (17-20) dropped the first game of this four-game series 5-1. The game was 2-1 for Houston in the first inning, and they added to their lead with a bases-clearing double by Martin Maldonado in the eighth to secure the win. Perez has faced the Astros once already this season. He pitched seven innings and gave up only two hits and one earned run while striking out four.

The Astros (25-14) still sit atop the AL West and are coming off a series loss against the Boston Red Sox, but were able to take the first game of this series. Javier typically comes in long relief from the bullpen but is getting the starting nod today. He picked up the win against Texas last month when he pitched five innings and gave up four hits and two earned runs.

Rangers vs. Astros

Pitchers: Martin Perez vs Cristian Javier

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Texas +150, Houston -170

To watch Friday’s Rangers-Astros matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.